Pixies detail Doolittle 25 reissue set

Pixies have announced details of a 25th anniversary deluxe reissue package for their seminal album Doolittle.

The Boston rock outfit – who released latest album Indie Cindy in April – have confirmed the CD and vinyl reissue of Doolittle, which is available in various bundles from December 1.

Both the 3CD and 2LP version will come with a string of previously unreleased tracks and include all related B-sides, demos and the band’s John Peel Sessions. Almost half of the 50 tracks in the CD package are being made available for the first time.

The cover art sees original artist Vaughan Oliver return to reinterpret his original design, while photographs by Simon Larbalestier feature in the fold-out sleeve.

Doolittle 25 can be pre-ordered now.

Doolittle 25 CD tracklist

Disc 1 Doolittle

Debaser 2. Tame 3. Wave of Mutilation 4. I Bleed 5. Here Comes Your Man 6. Dead 7. Monkey Gone to Heaven 8. Mr Grieves 9. Crackity Jones 10. La La Love You 11. No. 13 Baby 12. There Goes My Gun 13. Hey 14. Silver 15. Gouge Away

Disc 2 B-Sides & Peel Sessions 1988⁄ 89

Dead 2. Tame 3. There Goes My Gun 4. Manta Ray 5. Into The White 6. Wave of Mutilation 7. Down To The Well 8. Manta Ray (B-side) 9. Weird At My School (B-side) 10. Dancing The Manta Ray (B-side) 11. Wave of Mutilation UK Surf (B0side) 12. Into The White (B-side) 13. Bailey’s Walk (B-side)

Disc 3 Demos