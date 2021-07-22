Pistonhead step up to help grassroots music venues by giving away 70,000 cans of beer

With bands forced to press pause on their touring schedules over the past 18 months due to the pandemic, grassroots music venues have struggled to keep their heads above water.

But with the world of live music starting to slowly open up again, brewers Pistonhead have announced they’re supporting the big reopening by giving away 70,000 cans of beer with with a resale value in excess of £300,000 to venues across the UK through their Pistonhead Foundation.

The charity was set up in 2019 with the aim of helping up-and-coming artists and independent venues and has hosted fundraising events to generate much-needed cash.

Michael Kill of the Night Times Industries Association says: “The UK’s grassroots music venues have been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have shut forever, plenty have struggled to just survive long enough to be able to reopen.

“The Pistonhead Foundation campaign will go some way towards helping struggling venues get back on their feet which in turn will provide a wealth of much needed opportunities for musicians up and down the country desperate to get back to doing what they do best.”

The 70,000 cans will be made up from Pistonhead’s Kustom Lager and their dry-hopped Flat Tire lager, with venues interested asked to fill in their details on The Pistonhead Foundation website.