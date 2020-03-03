Pink Floyd’s last-ever performance of Arnold Layne set for Record Store Day release

Pink Floyd’s last-ever performance of their 1967 debut single Arnold Layne is to be released on 7-inch vinyl for Record Store Day 2020.

The single was recorded at the Syd Barrett Tribute Concert – The Madcap’s Last Laugh – at the Barbican in London on May 10, 2007 – the last time David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright performed onstage together.

The trio were joined on the night by keyboardist Jon Carin and Oasis and Ride bassist Andy Bell.

The 7-inch single is one-sided and features cover art created by long-time Floyd collaborators, photographer Rupert Truman and designer Peter Curzon, both from StormStudios. The design was overseen by Pink Floyd creative director Aubrey Powell.

The flip side of the vinyl features an etching of the handcuff cover design, with the single mixed by Damon Iddins.

This year’s Record Store Day will take place on April 18 and will once again see artists from across all musical genres launching limited edition releases in celebration of independent record stores across the world.

For more on this year's Record Store Day, visit the official website.