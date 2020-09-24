Pink Floyd’s Delicate Sound Of Thunder: Restored, re-edited and remixed for new home release

Pink Floyd’s concert film Delicate Sound Of Thunder is all set for a home reissue in November – a month after the restored, re-edited and remixed version hits cinemas around the world.

It was recently confirmed that the show – filmed at Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum in 1988 during the band’s tour in support of A Momentary Lapse Of Reason – would hit the silver screen for one night only on October 15.

Now, Warner Music/Sony Music have confirmed that fans will be able to get their hands on it on Blu-ray, DVD, 2CD, 3LP vinyl and a deluxe 4-disc edition with bonus tracks, on November 20.

The new release of Delicate Sound Of Thunder has been taken from the original 35mm negatives and transferred into 4K. It’s been completely re-edited by Benny Trickett under the creative direction of Aubrey Powell from Hipgnosis, while the 5.1 surround sound audio has been remixed by David Gilmour, Andy Jackson and Damon Iddins.

The home editions will include a 24-page photo booklet, with the 4-disc box set including a 40-page photo book, tour poster and postcards. The 3LP vinyl, which has been pressed on 180g vinyl, will includes eight tracks that weren’t included on the 1988 release. The 2CD edition, meanwhile, also includes the previously missing songs.

(Image credit: Warner Music/Sony Music)

Pink Floyd: Delicate Sound Of Thunder Reissue

4-Disc Box Set contains:

2CD (23 Songs), Blu-ray (21 songs inc. 5 Bonus Tracks), DVD (21 songs inc. 5 Bonus Tracks), 40-Page booklet, double-sided poster and 5 Postcards

Blu-ray - Stereo PCM 96/24, 5.1 dts Master Audio (96/24)

DVD - Stereo PCM (48/16), 5.1 Dolby Digital (48/16), 5.1 dts (48/16)

CD1

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life

3. Learning To Fly

4. Yet Another Movie

5. Round And Around

6. A New Machine Part 1

7. Terminal Frost

8. A New Machine Part 2

9. Sorrow

10. The Dogs Of War

11. On The Turning Away

CD2

1. One Of These Days

2. Time

3. On The Run

4. The Great Gig In The Sky

5. Wish You Were Here

6. Welcome To The Machine

7. Us And Them

8. Money

9. Another Brick In The Wall Part 2

10. Comfortably Numb

11. One Slip

12. Run Like Hell

Blu-ray and DVD

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life

3. Learning To Fly

4. Sorrow

5. The Dogs Of War

6. On The Turning Away

7. One Of These Days

8. Time

9. On The Run

10. The Great Gig In The Sky

11. Wish You Were Here

12. Us And Them

13. Money

14. Comfortably Numb

15. One Slip

16. Run Like Hell

Bonus tracks

1. Yet Another Movie

2. Round And Around

3. A New Machine Part 1

4. Terminal Frost

5. A New Machine Part 2