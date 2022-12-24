Pink Floyd thank fans after raising half a million pounds through charity single

By Jerry Ewing
Pink Floyd's released a new single, Hey Hey, Rise Up, earlier this year in aid of Ukrainian relief charities

Pink Floyd standing in a barn
(Image credit: Pink Floyd)

Pink Floyd have thanked their fans for helping the band to raise half a million pounds through their charity single Hey Hey Rise Up.

The new track was the band's first new original music they've recorded together as a band since 1994’s The Division Bell and alongside David Gilmour and Nick Mason featured long-time Floyd bassist Guy Pratt and keyboard player Sawhney on keyboards, plus vocals from Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Ukrainian band Boombox. The single, which was initially released digitally in April and was #1 in 27 countries, and  as a physical vinyl and CD single later. All proceed went to Ukraine Humanitarian Relief.

"Pink Floyd would like to thank everyone who has supported Hey, Hey, Rise Up," the band say. "The single, recorded on 30th March with Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band Boombox, has so far raised over £450,000 to help alleviate the suffering of the Ukrainian people. Season’s Greetings to you all and Slava Ukraini.”

Gilmour and Mason have added £50,000 to make this up to £500,000 which will be distributed to the following humanitarian charities:

Hospitallers

Kharpp

Vostok SOS

Livyj Bereh

Kyiv Volunteer

You can watch the band's video for Hey Hey Rise Up below and purchase the single here.

Pink Floyd

(Image credit: Press)
