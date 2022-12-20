Pink Floyd share previously unheard Dark Side era live releases on streaming services

18 previously unreleased Pink Floyd concerts have suddenly appeared unannounced on streaming services over the last few days, all centred around the band's live activity in 1972 as they road-tested what would become their groundbreaking The Dark Side Of The Moon album.

The releases include the band's four dates at London's Rainbow Theatre in February of that year and a collection of alternative tracks from the Dark Side... album, simply titled Alternative Tracks 1972, which features trance remixes and 'ultra rare' alternative versions of five of Dark Side’s songs, including a rough demo of On The Run.

It is widely believed that the band, who also released a slew of live concerts from the early 1970s at this time last year, have released the shows in order to extend the copyright of the recordings.

Fans should be warned that last year the collection of releases disappeared as quietly as they appeared so our suggestion is to make the most of them while you can.

The full list of releases is as follows:

Alternative Tracks 1972

Live At Southampton Guildhall, UK, 23 January 1972

Live At Carnegie Hall, New York, 5 Feb 1972

Live At The Rainbow Theatre, London 17 February 1972

Live At The Rainbow Theatre, London 18 Feb 1972

Live At The Rainbow Theatre, London 19 Feb 1972

Live At The Rainbow Theatre, London 20 Feb 1972

Live At The Taiikukan, Tokyo, Japan, 3 Mar 1972

Live At Osaka Festival Hall, Japan, 8 Mar 1972

Live At Nakajima Sports Centre, Sapporo, Japan, 13 Mar 1972

Live At Chicago Auditorium Theatre, USA, 28 April 1972

Live At The Deutschlandhalle, Berlin, Germany, 18 May 1972

Live At The Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, 22 Sept 1972

Live At The Empire Pool, Wembley, London, 21 Oct 1972

Live At Ernst-Merck Halle, Hamburg, Germany, 12 Nov 1972

Live At The Palais des Sports, Poitiers, France 29 Nov 1972

Live At The Palais des Sports de L’Ile de la Jatte, Saint Ouen, France, 1 Dec 1972

Live At The Vorst Nationaal, Brussels, Belgium, 5 Dec 1972

Live At The Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland 9 Dec 72