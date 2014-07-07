Pink Floyd set to release first new record in 21 years

Pink Floyd are to release a new album in October, according to Dave Gilmour's wife.

Polly Samson says via Twitter that the record – called The Endless River – features work by the late Floyd keyboard player and multi instrumentalist Rick Wright.

Her tweet reads: “Btw Pink Floyd album out in October is called The Endless River. Based on 1994 sessions is Rick Wright’s swansong and very beautiful.”

In May, Samson – who contributed lyrics to Floyd’s last album The Division Bell – posted a picture of Gilmour in the studio and it was assumed he was working on a new solo album.

It turns out he was at work on Pink Floyd’s 15th record and first since The Division Bell in 1994.

Also in the picture was long-time Floyd and Gilmour collaborator, vocalist Durga McBroom-Hudson, who reposted the photo on Facebook and says: Remember this photo? It wasn’t what you thought it was. Yes there is a new Pink Floyd album coming out. And I’m on it. And there was much rejoicing.”

She later added: “The recording did start during The Division Bell sessions and yes, it was the side project originally titled The Big Spliff that Nick Mason spoke about. Which is why there are Richard Wright tracks on it.

“But David and Nick have gone in and done a lot more since then. It was originally to be a completely instrumental recording, but I came in last December and sang on a few tracks. David then expanded on my backing vocals and has done a lead on at least one of them. That’s the song you see being worked on in the photo.”

Rick Wright died in 2008 from cancer at the age of 65.

A spokesman for Pink Floyd said there would be no tour to accompany the album.