Pink Floyd's GIlmour in studio

PInk Floyd icon David Gilmour's wife has posted a picture online of her husband hard at work in the studio.

The singer and guitarist is shown with long-time collaborator Durga McBroom and other vocalists, apparently working on a song for his upcoming, but as yet untitled, album – his first solo studio project since 2006’s On An Island.

The image was posted on Polly Samson’s Instagram page. She married Gilmour in 1994 and co-wrote parts of On An Island.

The first suggestion that a new project might be underway came from Graham Nash last year, who revealed he and long-time colleague David Crosby had laid down vocal tracks. He said: “What the hell would it cost you to have David Crosby and Graham Nash getting on a bloody train to Brighton to sing with you?. We’re musicians – we love good songs. We’ll sing them until we’re dead.”

Meanwhile, Floyd drummer Nick Mason has laughed off hidden messages on the some of the band’s albums, describing them as “complete nonsense.” He says they did it “occasionally” – but what they said was “nothing of any significance.”

He cites the example of Empty Spaces on their 1979 masterpiece The Wall, which includes a reversed vocal track that begins: “Congratulations – you have just discovered the secret message.”

The drummer recalls: “At the time people were always looking for messages. We thought, ‘We’d better do one.’”

