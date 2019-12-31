Pink Floyd are on the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, on sale today!

It’s been 40 years since Pink Floyd released The Wall, their epic double album that dwelt on themes of isolation and alienation. It certainly struck a chord with many listeners, topping the US charts for 15 weeks, whilst it’s resultant single Another Brick In The Wall Pt. 2, a rarity for Pink Floyd, was No. 1 in the UK charts as the 70s ended and the 80s began.

We discuss the album, the live shows and the movie with participants Nick Mason, Bob Ezrin, Gerald Scarfe and Bob Geldof as they reflect on the epic work. “Under that schoolyard bully affect, Roger was actually quite a sweet guy,” Ezrin even admits.

Also in Prog 105...

2019 Readers' Poll - you've voted, we've counted, know it's time to find out who's won what...

Jethro Tull - Ian Anderson tells the story of 1979's Stormwatch

Gentle Giant - Derek Shulman guides us through the new 30-disc box set Unburied Treasure

Marillion - Steve Hogarth reflects on his 30n years as Marillion frotnman

The Flower Kings - Roine Stolt and new boys Mirrko de Maio and Zach Kamins discuss the new abum Waiting For Miracles

Sons Of Apollo - Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian bring us up to speed about the second Sons Of Apollo album

Friars, Aylesbury - Celebrating 50 years of the legendary Buckinghamshire venue and prog stronghold

Nightmare Scenario - BTB&M's Dan Briggs tells us all about his latest solo venture

Edison's Children - Pete Trewavas and Eric Blackwood are back with environmentally themed new album The Disturbance Fields

Kaprekar's Constant - The UK prog rockers are back with their second album Depth Of Field

The Blackheart Orchestra - the melodic prog duo talk about supporting Hawkwind and their new second album

Field Music - the Brewis brothers talk about their new album and the concept behind it

American Tears - Mark Mangold talks about the US pomp rockers and his own musical career

Lee Abraham - Galahad bassist and solo artist reveals a prog world full of Queensrcyhe, Neal Morse and, er, country music!

Plus live and album reviews from Sons Of Apollo, Henry Cow, Frank Zappa, Marillion, Twelfth Night, Yes, Summer's End, Hawkwind, Dream Theater, Steve Hillage, Dweezil Zappa, Steve Hackett, Leprous and more...

And music from Dave Foster Band, Oak, Moonsnhot, Stuckfish and more on the free CD.

