Pink Floyd are embarrassed by how rich they are

You don’t sell 250 million albums without earning a few quid, but Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has admitted to feeling “a little embarrassed” by just how much money his band have banked.

“Our rock generation was more than blessed,” Mason acknowledges in a new interview with the Telegraph. “I think we all get a little embarrassed about the wealth we have. And how we use it. My carbon footprint is appalling.”

These days Mason is, very successfully, revisiting Pink Floyd’s early music with his band Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets: the band’s Live At The Roundhouse album recently debuted at number 5 in the UK charts. In the same interview with the Telegraph, the drummer confesses that he and his original bandmates – Roger Waters, Richard Wright and Syd Barrett – “jumped on the bandwagon” of psychedelic rock in the 1960s, in a bid to tap into the genre’s rising popularity.

“I still don’t quite understand how we got to that point of such free experimentation,” Mason admits. “We thought of ourselves as an R’n’B band, playing hits. It was just a bit of fun.”

“We were floundering around. We wanted to be a pop group. We wanted to meet girls and have a wild time and be famous. I think we jumped on the bandwagon. All of those A&R guys at record companies were searching for the next big thing, and it looked like it was a toss-up between psychedelic music and reggae. And you should hear us play reggae. So, so bad.”

“The interesting thing is how unpopular we were with our funny old psychedelic music,” he adds. “We used to go up north and the crowds would boo. They hated us. I can’t understand why we didn’t just fold it there and then.”

Nick Masons Saucerful Of Secrets will tour the UK again in April/May 2021.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets 2021 UK tour

Apr 13: Leicester DeMontfort Hall

Apr 14: Guildford G Live

Apr 16: Croydon Fairfield Halls

Apr 18: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Apr 19: Portsmouth Guildhall

Apr 20: Sheffield City Hall

Apr 22: London Royal Albert Hall

Apr 24: Plymouth Pavilions

Apr 26: Brighton Dome

Apr 27: Bath Forum

Apr 29: Oxford New Theatre

Apr 30: Ipswich Regent Theatre

May 01: Cardiff St David's Hall

May 03: Liverpool Philharmonic

May 04: York Barbican

May 05: Newcastle O2 City Hall

May 07: Birmingham Symphony Hall

May 08: Manchester O2 Apollo

May 09: Edinburgh Usher Hall