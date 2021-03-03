Pink Floyd announce replica tape box print of Dark Side Of The Moon

Pink Floyd have announced the release of a limited-edition, replica print of the original EMI tape box, which encases Side 1 of the band’s 1973 album The Dark Side Of The Moon in quadraphonic, discrete sound.

The prints are a collaboration between Pink Floyd and Abbey Road Studios, where the band recorded the seminal album. Prints are limited to 250 copies. You can view the new print below.

“The Pink Floyd story is forever entwined with Abbey Road Studios, and something that continues to inspire artists to this day," says Catherine Smith, Head of retail at Abbey Road. "It’s therefore been a real thrill to explore the archives and create a truly unique item that celebrates our shared history in the form of this print. I hope this is the start of a brilliant relationship and will lead to further collaborations.”

The replica print has been lovingly recreated in exact life size dimensions to illustrate the original EMI tape box, held within the EMI archive. The engineer notations of this superior quadraphonic sound remain unchanged and include tape marks and box condition for complete authenticity. Each handmade folio contains two replica prints onto 500gsm box cards, with transparent corner holders.

This specific tape box was for the ‘discrete’ version, used for platforms utilising discrete quadraphonic technology. It features notations specific to the mixing of this unique master, which the Abbey Road Studios archive and engineering teams have examined and verified to give a rare insight into the technical recording aspects of this classic album. Discrete technology separates all channels from start to finish, resulting in a clearer sound and a ‘true’ quadraphonic mix.

The prints are available for pre-order from Abbey Road, and go on sale on Friday March 3.

Pre-order Pink Floyd/Abbey Road print.

Pink Floyd are on the cover of the new issue of Classic Rock.