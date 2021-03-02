How Pink Floyd reinvented themselves: only in Classic Rock, on sale now

More often than not, when the name ‘Pink Floyd’ is mentioned, many fans immediately think of The Dark Side Of The Moon or The Wall. Or for early Floyd devotees, thoughts might turn to Syd Barrett. But what about that fertile period post-Syd and pre-Dark Side?

It’s an intriguing time for a band who were struggling to get to grips with the loss of their guiding light and principal songwriter; who threw themselves into soundtrack work to try to get a steer on where to go next; who were getting their heads around the emergence of Roger Waters as a songwriter and the ascendance of David Gilmour as a singer and player…

It was a time of flux before things went absolutely stratospheric when they released Dark Side on an unsuspecting world. And it’s this tumultuous period of Floyd that we visit this month.

Features

Pink Floyd

After Syd Barrett left, Pink Floyd were in a constant search for a sound – their sound. Eventually, Waters, Gilmour, Wright and Mason would find it. But it took a while, with some strange gigs, a couple of bonkers soundtracks and studio experimentation along the way…

Inglorious

Loved by some, loathed by others, frontman/main man Nathan James is no stranger to being the brunt of verbal abuse. But is it deserved, or is he just another innocent victim?

Uriah Heep

Inspired by mystical dreams and a fucked-up séance, their 1972 album Demons And Wizards turned Uriah Heep into global superstars. But its success also bought whacked-out occultists and “weird birds” into their lives.

Alice Cooper

With some of the Motor City’s iconic musicians on board for the thrill ride, Alice’s new album Detroit Stories is “an homage to the place to which we owe our careers”.

Adrian Smith & Richie Kotzen

The Iron Maiden and Winery Dogs guitarists on playing away from home with their new project, and how they avoid squabbling about who takes the solos.

Kate Bush

There had been big-production tours before, of course, but Kate Bush’s The Tour Of Life was something else. Her first ever tour, it was breathtaking, groundbreaking combination of music, dance, theatre and more. It was also her last.

The Pretty Things

Had it not been for guitarist Dick Taylor, the Rolling Stones and The Pretty Things might never have happened, and the British R&B scene of 60s would have been much greyer – and quieter.

Thunder

It’s no wonder they’re frustrated at not being able to tour their latest album – seeing as it’s one of the best records they’ve made in decades.

Regulars

The Dirt

Can touring Europe survive post-Brexit? Marilyn Manson abuse allegations continue; Golden Earring forced to retire; Iron Maiden and Foo Fighters among Hall Of Fame nominees; McVie hints at end of the road for Fleetwood Mac… Welcome back Black Spiders, Damon Johnson and Lucero… Say hello to Christopher Shayne and Wheel… Say goodbye to Tim Bogert, Sylvain Sylvain, Hilton Valentine…

The Stories Behind The Songs: Metallica

With a little help from astrophysics, Ice-T and Heart, they came up with a metal classic: Enter Sandman.

Q&A: Benji Webbe

The Skindred frontman on loving vinyl, coping with lockdown, and not wearing a feather boa while shopping.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Skam

The Leicester power trio on their love of rock and playing live, adventures with The Answer, and playing a gig for a witch.

The Hot List

We look at 12 essential new rock tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Royal Blood, Greta Van Fleet, Levara, Ayron Jones, Dumpstaphunk, L.A. Witch, White Void and more…

Reviews

New albums from Alice Cooper, Thunder, Walking Papers, Kings Of Leon, Ricky Warwick, DeWolff, Steve Lukather, Lee Kerslake, NOFX, Michael Schenker Group, Weezer, Mogwai, Ken Hensley… Reissues from Black Sabbath, Black Crowes, Bob Dylan, Japan, Dio, Neil Young, Whitesnake, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Be-Bop Deluxe, The Almighty… DVDs, films and books on Ian Hunter, Jimi Hendrix, Killing Joke, Syd Barrett, John Cooper Clarke, Janis Joplin… Live reviews of DeWolff, Destruction, The Besnard Lakes, Nebula…

Buyer’s Guide: 60s/70s Samplers

These label shop windows were a new-music lifeline for fans, and helped launch the careers of many future stars.

Gig Listings

Find out who’s playing where and when (hopefully).

The SoundtrackOf My Life: Eric Bloom

The Blue Öyster Cult frontman picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

