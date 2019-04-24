Trending

Pink Fairies Polydor albums to be reissued in box set

Pink Fairies

Celebrated English psychedelic rockers Pink Fairies are to have their first three albums reissued as a box set.

Pink Fairies featured former Pretty Things/Tomorrow drummer Twink, and in early incarnations Deviants singer Mick Farren, as well as future early Motorhead guitarist Larry Wallis. The band occasionally play live today with varied line-ups.

The Polydor Years collates the band's first three albums, 1971's Never Never Land, 1972's What A Bunch Of Sweeties and 1973's Kings Of Oblivion. Each album features bonus tracks, which includes City Kids, a song Wallis would take with him when he joined an early Motorhead line-up and which became a live favourite for the band.

The Polydor Years is released on Retroworld on May 24.

