Trending

Pierce The Veil stream Circles

By Metal Hammer  

Hear Pierce The Veil track Circles from 4th album Misadventures, out next month

Pierce The Veil
Pierce The Veil

Pierce The Veil have streamed their track Circles, taken from fourth album Misadventures.

It’s to be released on May 13, with a one-off London show tonight (April 27) and a US tour to follow, where they’ll play the follow-up to 2012’s Collide With The Sky in full.

Vic Fuentes and co recently said: “We went into making this record wanting to top the last one – something we try to do with every record. We wanted everybody to shine and it was important that every member stood out.”

Pierce The Veil Misadventures Tour 2016

Apr 27: London HMV Oxford Street
Jun 05: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV
Jun 07: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Jun 08: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS
Jun 10: Chicago House Of Blues, IL
Jun 11: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI
Jun 12: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH
Jun 14: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA
Jun 15: New York Irving Plaza, NY
Jun 17: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA
Jun 18: Norfolk The Nova, VA
Jun 19: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA
Jun 21: Houston House Of Blues, TX
Jun 22: Dallas House Of Blues, TX
Jun 24: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ
Jun 25: San Diego Observatory Northpark, CA
Jun 26L Los Angeles Mayan Theater, CA