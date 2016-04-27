Pierce The Veil stream Circles

Pierce The Veil have streamed their track Circles, taken from fourth album Misadventures.
It’s to be released on May 13, with a one-off London show tonight (April 27) and a US tour to follow, where they’ll play the follow-up to 2012’s Collide With The Sky in full.
Vic Fuentes and co recently said: “We went into making this record wanting to top the last one – something we try to do with every record. We wanted everybody to shine and it was important that every member stood out.”
Pierce The Veil Misadventures Tour 2016
Apr 27: London HMV Oxford Street
Jun 05: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV
Jun 07: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Jun 08: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS
Jun 10: Chicago House Of Blues, IL
Jun 11: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI
Jun 12: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH
Jun 14: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA
Jun 15: New York Irving Plaza, NY
Jun 17: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA
Jun 18: Norfolk The Nova, VA
Jun 19: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA
Jun 21: Houston House Of Blues, TX
Jun 22: Dallas House Of Blues, TX
Jun 24: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ
Jun 25: San Diego Observatory Northpark, CA
Jun 26L Los Angeles Mayan Theater, CA