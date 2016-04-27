Pierce The Veil stream Circles

Pierce The Veil have streamed their track Circles, taken from fourth album Misadventures.

It’s to be released on May 13, with a one-off London show tonight (April 27) and a US tour to follow, where they’ll play the follow-up to 2012’s Collide With The Sky in full.

Vic Fuentes and co recently said: “We went into making this record wanting to top the last one – something we try to do with every record. We wanted everybody to shine and it was important that every member stood out.”

Pierce The Veil Misadventures Tour 2016

Apr 27: London HMV Oxford Street

Jun 05: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Jun 07: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Jun 08: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Jun 10: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Jun 11: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Jun 12: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Jun 14: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Jun 15: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Jun 17: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Jun 18: Norfolk The Nova, VA

Jun 19: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jun 21: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Jun 22: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Jun 24: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ

Jun 25: San Diego Observatory Northpark, CA

Jun 26L Los Angeles Mayan Theater, CA