Pierce The Veil release first new single in six years with the abrasive Pass The Nirvana

Pierce The Veil have returned with their first new music since 2016

Pierce The Veil have returned with their new single, Pass The Nirvana.

The track – which serves as the band's first new material since 2016 – immediately rips into a fuzz-laden guitar riff before heading into an attitude-soaked, towering chorus.

"Pass the Nirvana is about the many horrible traumas that the youth of America have endured over the past few years," explains frontman Vic Fuentes.

"COVID, no proms, no graduations, an insurrection, school shootings. The list goes on. Their lives have been tossed around like clothes in a dryer, as the tensions within our country have infiltrated our own homes, friends, and families. To me, the song represents a euphoric detachment from all of that anxiety and stress and about finding some form of peace or nirvana."

The San Diego emo-core heroes will be heading across the pond later this winter for their first set of UK shows in six years, kicking off on December 1 and running through until December 10 for two nights at the O2 Forum in London.

Unfortunately for those not quick off the mark, all dates for the UK run are now sold out.

If you missed out, you can console yourself by listening to Pass The Nirvana below:

Pierce The Veil UK tour 2022 dates

Dec 1 - Cardiff Great Hall
Dec 2 - London Kentish Town Forum
Dec 3 - London Kentish Town Forum
Dec 5 - Glasgow SWG3 Galvanisers
Dec 6 - Newcastle Boiler Shop
Dec 8 - Manchester Academy
Dec 9 - Birmingham Academy
Dec 10 - Leeds Academy

