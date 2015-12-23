Trending

Pierce The Veil album set for 2016

By News  

Label Fearless Records announce Collide With The Sky follow-up will launch next year

Fearless Records have confirmed that Pierce The Veil will release their fourth studio album next year.

The band’s label revealed the news on Twitter, although no launch date has been confirmed.

The same message also announced that 2016 will see fresh material from Tonight Alive, The Color Morale, The Word Alive, Real Friends, I Prevail, The Summer Set, The White Noise and Movements.

Earlier this year, Pierce The Veil released the track The Divine Zero from the as-yet-untiled follow-up to 2012’s Collide With The Sky.