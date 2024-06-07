"The faces, feelings, and wounds which fade as time progresses never truly leave us." Picture Parlour announce debut EP Face In the Picture, share title track

Following on from singles Norwegian Wood and Judgement Day, Picture Parlour announce debut EP

Picture Parlour
(Image credit: Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Picture Parlour will release their debut EP, Face In the Picture, next week (June 14), and to whet appetites in advance, the London-based indie-rockers have shared the video for its title track. 

On the meaning behind the song, vocalist/guitarist Katherine Parlour says, “The face in the picture represents the haunting of the past. The song confronts turbulent relationships with the things we have seen or experienced. Our track is a portal to remind the listener that the faces, feelings, and wounds which fade as time progresses never truly leave us.”

The EP follows on from the band's acclaimed singles Norwegian Wood and Judgement Day. The quartet say that it draws inspiration from the work of cult film-makers David Lynch and Alejandro Jodorowsky. 

The EP tracklist is:

1. Face In the Picture
2. Dial Up
3. Ronnie
4. Moon Tonic

Watch the video for Face In The Picture below:

The quartet will play an intimate launch party for the EP at the Third Man Records shop in London on June 18: the gig is already sold out.

They will also play London's Alexandra Palace Park on July 12, supporting Bombay Bicycle Club, and perform at Deer Shed Festival on July 27, and Latitude festival on July 28.

A number of artists have pulled out of next month's Latitude festival in solidarity with the people of Palestine, due to sponsor Barclays' links to weapons manufacturers supplying the Israeli military.

