Pick up a pair of iconic Marshall noise cancelling headphones for better than half price

Back in the days when we worked in an office, the days following Amazon Prime Day were an opportunity to show off to our colleagues. Why? Because so many of us would scour the best Prime Day headphones deals before furnishing our skulls with the latest hardware.

This year will be the same – with less opportunity to show off – and for those of us keen to have the iconic Marshall branding clamped to our heads, there are some real savings to be had on Marshall headphones.

The biggest bargain might be the Marshall Active Noise Cancelling (A.N.C.) headphones, which are currently on sale at just £112, down from £239.99.

The headphones feature Active Noise Cancelling, which reduces external noise for about 20 hours before recharging is required, and a multi-directional knob that lets listeners control their music and phone functionality. Best of all, the headphones feature that iconic, brass-plated Marshall logo. It's like wearing Motorhead's backline on your head.

Our colleagues at Techradar, who know a thing or two about this sort of thing, liked the retro-styling and "warm, punchy sound."

If you’re on the hunt for either the best budget noise cancelling headphones or wireless headphones, or perhaps the Loudest bluetooth speakers on the planet, then keep your eyes on Louder for all the biggest and best bargains across the world of music.