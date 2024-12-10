"If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks then I will have a crack at it": Watch the trailer for the new documentary about the drumming life of Phil Collins

The Phil Collins documentary Drummer First will premiere later this month

Online drum education platform Drumeo has released a trailer for Drummer First, its upcoming documentary about Phil Collins.

"Over the last three years, I've been working with the Drumeo team on a documentary about Phil Collins – one of my drumming heroes," says Drumeo content director Brandon Toews. "I spent a few days in Switzerland with Phil and his son, Nic Collins, and we filmed a series of brand-new interviews shortly after Phil and Genesis officially retired."

In the trailer, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Dream Theater man Mike Portnoy are amongst the talking heads paying tribute to Collins.

"Phil Collins' drumming has such a unique sound and style that you know immediately when you hear it," says Smith.

"He's really criminally underrated as a prog icon," adds Portnoy.

The most effusive praise comes from late drum educator Dom Famularo, who says, "The fact that we're living in the time of Phil Collins is almost equal to what it was like when people were living in the time of Mozart."

Collins also appears in the trailer, talking about his iconic drum fill on the solo classic In The Air Tonight, and about the fact that he no longer plays.

"If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks then I will have a crack at it," says Collins. "I just feel like I've used up my air miles."

Other musicians appearing in the documentary include Leland Sklar, Tommy Aldridge, Eloy Casagrande, Billy Cobham, Matt Cameron, Daryl Stuermer, Luis Conte, Simon Phillips, Todd Sucherman, Jonathan Moffett, Jordan Rudess, Brann Dailor, Liberty DeVitto and Chad Wackerman.

Drummer First will be available via Drumeo's YouTube channel from December 18.

