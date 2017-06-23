Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons launch live EP

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have released a digital EP titled Live At Solothurn.

Along with the tracks Big Mouth, Spiders and Take Aim, the six-track recording features covers of Motorhead’s Nothing Up My Sleeve and R.A.M.O.N.E.S, along with their version of Black Sabbath classic Sweet Leaf.

It’s available to purchase from today via iTunes.

The former Motorhead man, who is joined in the lineup by fellow guitarist Todd Campbell, drummer Dane Campbell, bassist Tyla Campbell and vocalist Neil Starr, has also announced a new record deal with Nuclear Blast.

Campbell says: “I am really pleased to announce that my band have signed a record deal with Nuclear Blast. The label is home to some great bands, some of which are also very good friends of mine.

“Once we get back from the summer festivals we look forward to recording our first full length album!”

Find a list of the band’s 2017 festival dates below, along with the Live At Solothurn tracklist and cover art.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Live At Solothurn tracklist

Big Mouth Nothing Up My Sleeve Spiders Take Aim R.A.M.O.N.E.S Sweet Leaf

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons 2017 festive appearances

Jun 23: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 24: Madrid, Download Festival, Spain

Jul 01: Khania Chania Rock Festival, Crete

Jul 22: Gloucester Amplified Festival, UK

Jul 25: Granichen Open Air Granichen, Switzerland

Sep 02: Durham Stormin’ The Castle Festival, UK

Lemmy won’t let me sleep - Phil Campbell