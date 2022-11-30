Petty thieves trash Tommy Lee's house and steal his...cabinet handles, for some reason

Last week, Tommy Lee's house in Calabasas, California was broken into and trashed. Fortunately, the Mötley Crüe drummer was not living there at the time, as he's been in the process of selling it since 2016.

According to TMZ, the burglars caused $5000 worth of damage, and "broke glass, lamps, and... one of Tommy's side gates", causing plenty of mess within the home. As for what they actually stole? For some reason, they had less lofty goals, as they only took "just a bathroom mirror and some cabinet handles", taking the concept of "petty thieves" to a whole new level.

No one has been arrested for the crime.

Lee put the rockstar home back up for sale in September for a second time, after he failed to sell it in May 2020. We're going to assume after this strange crime, he's going to have even less luck attracting buyers.

The drummer is currently residing in the LA era in a Japanese-inspired Brentwood house since May 2021, although reportedly rushed to the scene of the burglary after he was alerted of it happening.

Last week, Lee unveiled his new collaborative project with wife Brittany Furlan and animator DenBoer, a NSFW, weird-as-hell video titled Bouncy Castle. Alongside a backing of drum-orientated electronic music, the visuals feature drums made of boobs, dildo helmets, a man-eating fireplace, a large snake coming out of Lee's pants, a decapitated body crawling along the floor, a centaur, a picture frame compiled of even more breasts, and a "clusterfuck" of corpses, whatever that is.

The video is below, but it's age-restricted, so you'll need to click through to watch.