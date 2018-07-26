Peter Murphy to celebrate 40 years of Bauhaus with UK and European tour

Peter Murphy and David J have announced that they’ll head out on tour across the UK and Europe later this year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Bauhaus.

They’ll kick off the run with two shows in Russia before heading out for a further 22 dates, which will see the pair perform Bauhaus’ 1980 debut album In The Flat Field in its entirety. They’ll also play a selection of Bauhaus classics during an extended encore.

The goth legends went on to record another four records following their first release, their last being 2008 comeback album Go Away White, before splitting shortly after its release

Murphy has also released 10 solo studio albums – his latest was 2014’s Lion which was followed by the live package Bare-Boned And Sacred in 2017.

It’s also been revealed that later this year, a series of coloured vinyl Bauhaus reissues will arrive, with further details to be revealed in due course.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Peter Murphy - 40 Years of Bauhaus featuring David J tour dates

Nov 06: St Petersburg Aurora Hall, Russia

Nov 07: Moscow Glavclub, Russia

Nov 09: Belgrade Dom Omladine Beograda, Serbia

Nov 10: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

Nov 12: Zurich Mascotte, Switzerland

Nov 14: Paris Bataclan, France

Nov 18: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 19: Barcelona Razzmataz, Spain

Nov 21: Rome Orion Live Club, Italy

Nov 22: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Nov 23: Munich Ampere, Germany

Nov 24: Bochum Christuskirche, Germany

Nov 26: Wroclaw A2, Poland

Nov 27: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Nov 28: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Dec 04: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Dec 05: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Dec 06: Northampton Roadmender, UK

Dec 08: Leeds Beckett SU, UK

Dec 09: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Dec 11: Copenhagen Store Vega, Germany

Dec 12: Stockholm Nalen Sweden

Dec 14: Athens Gazi Music Hall, Greece

Dec 15: Thessaloniki Principal Club Theater, Greece