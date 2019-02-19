Peter Hammill reveals the Not Yet, Not Now box set

Peter Hammill has announced a new live box set titled Not Yet, Not Now.

The package was recorded between November 2017 and May 2018 during tours of Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, the UK, and Germany.

A total of 98 tracks will be spread across 8 CDs, with each disc presented in an individual wallet, while a 24-page booklet will also be included. Not Yet, Not Now will be released on March 29.

Hammill says: “With such a flood of performances I took the opportunity and accepted the personal challenge to widen the repertoire even more than has recently been the case – which was already considerable.

"In the end I played a hundred songs, more or less, in this run of shows, covering the whole spread of my career.

“Five of the CDs have a geographical focus, featuring songs taken from Berlin, Nurnberg / Dortmund (two sets), Italy and UK. The final three CDs are a mix of songs from different countries. Each CD is about an hour long and is structured to mirror the rhythm and tempo of live performance.

Many of these takes on the songs have kinks and curves to them which surprise this singer himself Peter Hammill

Hammill adds: “I’m not going to be falsely modest: some of these performances are outstanding. Not definitive, of course, as happily most of these songs continue to come at me afresh each time I encounter them on stage and so there's no such thing as an absolutely correct or perfect version.

"Rather, I mean to say, that many of these takes on the songs have kinks and curves to them which surprise this singer himself.”

Hammill says he has no intentions to retire “just yet”, but adds: "There's evidently a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the possibility of touring Europe at all after the dread incoming Brexit.

"I'm pretty sure, though, that this will be the last time that I'll assemble such a comprehensive package of live versions of the PH material, so it marks some kind of definitive full stop.

“Meanwhile, still heading out on the road, I’m pleased to say that a second date has been added in Athens at Gagarin, on March 9. This will be the last show before - gulp! - March 29th!"

Find further details on the box set below.

Peter Hammill: Not Yet, Not Now

CD1

1. Just Good Friends

2. Mirror Images

3. Faculty X

4. Comfortable

5. Rubicon

6. La Rossa

7. Patient

8. The Lie

9. The Descent

10. A Better Time

11. Your Time starts Now

CD2

1. Siren Song

2. Too Many of my Yesterdays

3. Time Heals

4. The Comet

5. Time for a change

6. Sign

7. Last Frame

8. Anagnorisis

9. The Unconscious Life

10. Labour of Love

11. Stranger Still

12. Again

CD3

1. My Room

2. This side of the Looking-glass

3. Unrehearsed

4. If I could

5. Ship of Fools

6. Girl to the North Country

7. Out of my Book

8. Sitting Targets

9. Been Alone so Long

10. Bubble

11. Losing Faith in Words

12. Your Tall Ship

13. Vision

CD4

1. Empire of Delight

2. Bravest Face

3. Close to Me

4. Yoga

5. What's it Worth?

6. My Unintended

7. Once You Called Me

8. Come Clean

9. The Mercy

10. A Way Out

11. On Deaf Ears

12. Still Life

CD5

1. Curtains

2. Shell

3. The Mousetrap

4. Nothing Comes

5. Amnesiac

6. Something about Ysabel's Dance

7. The Habit of the Broken Heart

8. Slender Threads

9. Primo on the Parapet

10. Milked

11. Time to Burn

12. Traintime

13. Sleep Now

CD6

1. Don't Tell Me

2. Tenderness

3. His Best Girl

4. Happy Hour

5. Shingle Song

6. Our Eyes give it Shape

7. The Birds

8. Like Veronica

9. Central Hotel

10. Gone Ahead

11. Reputation

12. Refugees

CD7

1. Easy to Slip Away

2. Autumn

3. 4 Pails

4. I will Find You

5. The Second Hand

6. Charm Alone

7. Driven

8. The Sphinx in the Face

9. Modern

10. Silver

11. Mean while my Mother

12. What Lies Ahead

13. Afterwards

CD8

1. After the Show

2. Confidence

3. Undone

4. Ophelia

5. Skin

6. Torpor

7. Stumbled

8. When She Comes

9. Friday Afternoon

10. That wasn't what I said

11. In the End

12. House with no Door