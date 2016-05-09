Peter Gabriel helps scientists analyse link between music and health

Peter Gabriel has been hired as an adviser for a project which aims to to measure the physiological effects music can have on health.

The former Genesis frontman is working with Boston-based firm PureTech Ventures on their Sync Project research study, in conjunction with academics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Berklee College of Music.

It uses information gathered from smartphones via music and health apps. According to the Boston Globe, the researchers have been tracking songs on apps like Spotify to see how they influence biometric data created through health apps and wearable devices.

Sync Project co-founder Marko Ahtisaari says using artists to help analyse the data will help enhance the creative process. Gabriel, Annie Clark, composer Esa-Pekka Salonen and John Hopkins are the four musicians onboard.

Ahtisaari adds: “They’re all people who have very creatively used technology and developed products themselves.”

Gabriel tours North America with Sting this summer.

Sting and Peter Gabriel Rock Paper Scissors tour 2016

June 21: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

June 23: Washington Verizon Center, DC

June 24: Wantagh Jones Beach, NY

June 26: Philadelphia BB&T Pavilion, PA

June 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

June 29: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

June 30: Detroit The Palace of Auburn Hills, MI

July 02: Worcester DCU Center, MA

July 05: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

July 07: Festival D’été De Québec, QC

July 09: Chicago United Center, IL

July 10: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

July 12: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

July 14: San Jose SAP Center, CA

July 15: Lake Tahoe Harvey’s, NV

July 17: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, LA

July 21: Seattle Key Arena, WA

July 23: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

July 24: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB