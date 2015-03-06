Trending

Gabriel’s Play DVD gets re-release

Pack of 23 videos plus extras on sale in May

Peter Gabriel’s Play DVD will be re-released on May 18 via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

Originally launched in 2004, it includes videos for 23 tracks, plus bonus material.

Eagle Rock say: “For the majority of the songs the videos included are the originals, but Games Without Frontiers has been reworked and there are new promos for In Your Eyes, Solsbury Hill and Washing Of The Water, for which no original footage was created.

“The DVD features 5.1 mixes by Daniel Lanois, which are unique to this collection. Bonus features include optional video introductions plus also a live performance of Games Without Frontiers from 2004. Additionally, we include the original videos for both Modern Love (1977) and The Nest That Sailed The Sky, plus trailers for A Family Portrait, Growing Up Live and Secret World Live.”

Tracklist

  1. Father, Son

  2. Sledgehammer

  3. Blood Of Eden

  4. Games Without Frontiers

  5. I Don’t Remember

  6. Big Time

  7. Love Town

  8. Red Rain

  9. In Your Eyes

  10. Don’t Give Up

  11. The Barry Williams Show

  12. Washing Of The Water

  13. Biko

  14. Kiss That Frog

  15. Mercy Street

  16. Growing Up

  17. Shaking The Tree

  18. Shock The Monkey

  19. Steam

  20. The Drop

  21. Zaar

  22. Solsbury Hill

  23. Digging In The Dirt