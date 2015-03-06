Gabriel’s Play DVD gets re-release

Peter Gabriel’s Play DVD will be re-released on May 18 via Eagle Rock Entertainment.
Originally launched in 2004, it includes videos for 23 tracks, plus bonus material.
Eagle Rock say: “For the majority of the songs the videos included are the originals, but Games Without Frontiers has been reworked and there are new promos for In Your Eyes, Solsbury Hill and Washing Of The Water, for which no original footage was created.
“The DVD features 5.1 mixes by Daniel Lanois, which are unique to this collection. Bonus features include optional video introductions plus also a live performance of Games Without Frontiers from 2004. Additionally, we include the original videos for both Modern Love (1977) and The Nest That Sailed The Sky, plus trailers for A Family Portrait, Growing Up Live and Secret World Live.”
Tracklist
Father, Son
Sledgehammer
Blood Of Eden
Games Without Frontiers
I Don’t Remember
Big Time
Love Town
Red Rain
In Your Eyes
Don’t Give Up
The Barry Williams Show
Washing Of The Water
Biko
Kiss That Frog
Mercy Street
Growing Up
Shaking The Tree
Shock The Monkey
Steam
The Drop
Zaar
Solsbury Hill
Digging In The Dirt