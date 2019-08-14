Peter Gabriel photo book will explore singer's career from Genesis to present day

A new photo book celebrating the career of Peter Gabriel is to be published later this year.

Titled Peter Gabriel: A Life In Vision, the book will launch on October 18 and explore the vocalist’s career in chronological order from his early days in Genesis through to the present day.

It’ll feature a wealth of photographs, many of which have never been published before.

The book will be limited to 1000 copies available exclusively through the WP Wymer Publishing website, with those pre-ordering before October 1 having the chance to have their name printed on a fan page.

The synopsis reads: “Never one to stand still, Gabriel has constantly reinvented himself, never afraid to experiment and explore new musical avenues.

“His willingness to collaborate with all manner of people has also resulted in film scores and joint projects with a diverse range of artists from Kate Bush to Martin Scorcese, as well as Sinéad O'Connor, King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

“His passion for World Music has seen his long-standing commitment to the WOMAD Festival and outside of music political activism and humanitarian issues have played a big part in his life.

“As Gabriel is close to entering his seventh decade, A Life In Vision is a chronological, visual biography of his extraordinary and colourful career.”

Fore more on Peter Gabriel: A Life In Vision, visit the publisher’s website.