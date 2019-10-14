Check out the setlist from Peter Frampton's last ever show - watch final song

Peter Frampton has played his final ever show. The former Herd and Humble Pie guitarist finished up his Finale: The Farewell Tour run of dates at the 12,500-capacity Concord Pavilion in Concord, California on Saturday.

The guitarist's 16-song set included the classic solo hits Show Me The Way and Baby, I Love Your Way, as well as a raft of cover versions including Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun.

Frampton encored with three songs: covers of Ida Cox's Four Day Creep and Ray Charles' I Don't Need No Doctor, before finishing up with The Beatles' While My Guitar Gently Weeps. Full set details below.

In March, Frampton revealed that he had been diagnosed with the degenerative muscle disease Inclusion-Body Myositis, telling Rolling Stone, "In a year’s time, I might not be able to play. Right now, it’s progressing but I’m still at the top of my game.

“We decided to do a farewell tour now since I don’t want to go out and not be able to play well. If I’m going to do a farewell tour, I want to play good. I want to rock it.

“I know that this tour, I will be able to do everything I did last year and the year before. That’s the most important thing to me. I want to go out screaming as opposed to, ‘He can’t play any more.’ I’m not going to do that. I’m a perfectionist and I can’t do that.”

Peter Frampton: Final Setlist

Baby (Somethin's Happening)

Lying

Lines on My Face

Show Me the Way

The Lodger

Georgia (On My Mind) (Hoagy Carmichael and His Orchestra cover)

Me and My Guitar (Freddie King cover)

Same Old Blues (Freddie King cover)

Breaking All the Rules

Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)

(I'll Give You) Money

Baby, I Love Your Way

Do You Feel Like We Do

Encore:

Four Day Creep (Ida Cox cover)

I Don't Need No Doctor (Ray Charles cover)

While My Guitar Gently Weeps (The Beatles cover)