Permanent Vocation: Aerosmith's Steven Tyler says he's now an ordained minister

Steven Tyler has revealed that he’s now officially an ordained minister.

He broke the news in a recent video interview with TMZ where he was asked about his plans for Halloween and what he might dress up as to mark the occasion.

Tyler suggested either Mick Jagger or Don Novello’s fictional character Father Guido Sarducci before flashing a Universal Life Church Ministries card, and saying: “I’m now an ordained minister and I just married my son to a beautiful girl.”

Asked how he got ordained, Tyler replies: “I went online – 80 bucks and I became a Father. God knows I’ve been a mother for so long!

“Me and Mick Fleetwood are going to marry people.”

Watch the video interview below.

Tyler will have to put his minister duties aside next year, however, when Aerosmith will play 18 Deuces Are Wild shows in Las Vegas.

The band will take to the stage at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in the city throughout April, June and July next year.

The residency will contain “some of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas” with the shows featuring “never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions.”