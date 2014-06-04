Pennywise unveil track from vault

Pennywise have released a track from their upcoming album Yesterdays.

The punk icons today revealed the track Violence Never Ending, taken from their retrospective record due out on Monday, July 14.

You can watch the video for Violence Never Ending below.

On the new album, the band say: “Yesterdays is a collection of old songs from our early years and also a few outtakes we dusted off just for the occasion. We first started playing music together in 1988 in an old wooden one-car garage covered in graffiti on Irena Street in Redondo Beach with no other motive other than to have fun and make a lot of noise”

“A lot of these songs were written by Jason, our original bass player and main song writer. He was all about positive mental attitude and you can hear the influence of Dag Nasty and 7 Seconds in his lyrics in songs like Thanks-giving and Slow Down.

“It was all about having fun and being thankful for what you had, no matter how messed up it was. This album represents who we were before the outside world came along and changed everything.”

Pennywise are due to appear on the Summer Nationals tour in the US, alongside Bad Religion and Offspring.

Pennywise – Violence Never Ending