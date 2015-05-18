Pearl Jam, Mad Season men unite for blues gig

Members of Pearl Jam, Mad Season and REM will take to the stage with bluesman CeDell Davis next month, it’s been confirmed.

Consequence Of Sound reports the show at Seattle’s Crocodile on June 14 has been set up to highlight the influence music from the Mississippi Delta had on the Seattle grunge scene in the early 90s.

The one-off concert will feature Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), Barrett Martin (Mad Season, Screaming Trees) and Peter Buck (REM) who will play alongside Davis a few days after his 88th birthday. The evening will also be filmed for an upcoming documentary.

Other artists and further details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Martin worked with the bluesman on Davis’ latest album Last Man Standing which was released earlier this year. Both Martin and Buck also played on Davis’ When Lightning Struck The Pine record in 2002.