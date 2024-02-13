"No hyperbole, I think this is our best work": Pearl Jam confirm Dark Matter album details, announce World Tour

Pearl Jam, who released the title track of their upcoming album, Dark Matter, earlier today, have confirmed they'll undertake a world tour later this year.

The band have 35 dates lined up between May and November, kicking off with a pair of shows at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on May 4 and 5. The first leg of the tour will end on May 30 at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, before the band head to Europe in June for a run of performances that includes bookings in Dublin, Manchester and London.

The second North American leg of the tour follows in August in September, before the band head down under for four Antipodean summer shows in New Zealand and Australia. A pre-sale is available for Ten Club members, and fans wishing to participate in the general sale must sign up for the Dark Matter World Tour 2024 registration sale via Ticketmaster. Full dates below.

Support on the tour comes from Deep Sea Diver (North America Leg 1), Glen Hansard (North America Leg 2), The Murder Capital (UK/EU), Richard Ashcroft (Dublin and London) and Pixies (Australia and New Zealand).

The band have also confirmed the tracklist (below) for the Dark Matter album, which was recorded with producer Andrew Watt in at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu.

"I’m getting chills, because I have good memories," said frontman Eddie Vedder during a listening party late last month. "We’re still looking for ways to communicate. We’re at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work. No hyperbole, I think this is our best work."

“What Ed said about getting us in a room at this point, we felt like we were about to make a really important record," added Jeff Ament. "A lot of that had to do with the atmosphere Andrew set up. He has encyclopeadic knowledge of our history, not only as a band and how we wrote songs, but as players.

"He could pinpoint things we did on old songs to the point where I was like, ‘What the fuck is he talking about?’ His excitement was contagious. He’s a force. I just want to say thanks for keeping us on track. I couldn’t be prouder of us as a band. I feel so grateful for the fans, but mostly for my brothers and these people I’ve made music with."

Dark Matter is released on April 19 and can be pre-ordered now.





May 04: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

May 06: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

May 10: Portland Moda Center, OR

May 13: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

May 16: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

May 18: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

May 21: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

May 22: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

May 25: Napa Valley BottleRock Festival, CA*

May 28: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

May 30: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Jun 22: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jun 25: Manchester Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Jun 29: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jul 03: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jul 06: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Jul 08: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Jul 11: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain*

Jul 13: Lisbon NOS Alive Festival, Portugal*

Aug 22: Missoula Washington-Grizzly Stadium, MT

Aug 26: Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center, IN^

Aug 29: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 31: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Sep 03: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 04: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 07: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 09: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 12: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Sep 15: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Sep 17: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Nov 08: Auckland Mt Smart Stadium, New Zealand

Nov 13: Gold Coast Heritage Bank Stadium, Australia

Nov 16: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 21: Sydney Giants Stadium, Australia

Dark Matter tracklist

1. Scared of Fear

2. React, Respond

3. Wreckage

4. Dark Matter

5. Won’t Tell

6. Upper Hand

7. Waiting for Stevie

8. Running

9. Something Special

10. Got to Give

11. Setting Sun