Pearl Jam cover Ted Nugent's Stranglehold but give the lyrics an anti-gun update. Ted Nugent, as you might imagine, is not happy about it.

Pearl Jam performed a cover version of Ted Nugent's classic track Stranglehold but gave it an anti-gun theme by changing the lyrics.

During their show at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, on September 12, the band launched into Nugent's song with frontman Eddie Vedder updating the lyrics to: "I don’t own a gun, I don’t ever want to own a gun, I don’t own a gun, never want to own a gun."

After Vedder briefly addressed the crowd, Pearl Jam played their own classic song Even Flow. Fan-filmed footage can be viewed below.

The grunge heroes have been outspoken on their left-leaning poltical views throughout their career, while Nugent is an unapologetic conservative with strong views on gun ownership and other matters traditionally championed by the right and far right.

Not surprisingly, the Donald Trump-supporting Nugent did not take Pearl Jam's version of his song very well. He has accused Pearl Jam of having "insane liberal policies" and invited Vedder to join him on his RAV (Real America's Voice) right-wing talk show for a showdown.

Nugent says on X: "Hey Eddie, join me on my RAV Spirit Campfire to discuss how your insane liberal policies have created an explosion in engineered violent recidivism while you fight to disarm helpless innocent citizens."

With tensions running high in the United States in the week of a Presidential Debate between Trump and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, Pearl Jam would have been fully aware that their stunt would get a rise out of Nugent.

The rocker has never been shy about airing his views and has often sparked ire from more liberally-minded artists.

But not all liberals dislike Nugent.

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello once described Nugent as his friend, despite the pair holding vastly different political views.

