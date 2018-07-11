Paul Weller is back with new album True Meanings

Paul Weller has announced that his new studio album True Meanings will launch in the coming months.

Weller’s 14th solo album will arrive on September 14 via Parlophone Records and will feature the single Aspects, which he launched back in May to mark his 60th birthday.

The record, which is described as “a dreamy, peaceful, pastoral set of songs to get lost in” was recorded in just over three weeks at Weller’s Black Barn Studio and features a number of guest musicians.

Those include Rod Argent from the Zombies, folk duo Martin Carthy and Danny Thompson, guitarist Little Barrie, vocalist Lucy Rose and former Oasis guitarist and vocalist Noel Gallagher.

Speaking about Aspects when it was released earlier this year, Weller said: “I don’t know if it’s indicative of the album, but it’s certainly the cornerstone to the record for me. It’s also where I got the title of the album from.”

True Meanings is now available for pre-order. Find details below.

Weller will head out on the road for seven shows later this year in the UK and Europe. He’ll kick off at the Barbican in York on August 23 and finish with a performance at the Theatre Rotterdam on October 6.

Paul Weller - True Meanings tracklist

1. The Soul Searchers

2. Glide

3. Mayfly

4. Gravity

5. Old Castles

6. What Would He Say?

7. Aspects

8. Bowie

9. Wishing Well

10. Come Along

11. Books

12. Movin On

13. May Love Travel With You

14. White Horses

Paul Weller - True Meanings

Paul Weller returns with his 14th solo album and the 26th record of his career with True Meanings. Among the 14 tracks is the single Aspects, which Weller released in May 2018 to mark his 60th birthday.View Deal

Paul Weller 2018 tour dates

Aug 23: York Barbican, UK

Aug 24: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Aug 25: Portsmouth Victorious Festival, UK

Sep 01: Bristol The Downs Festival, UK

Oct 04: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Oct 05: Leuven The Depot, Belgium

Oct 06: Rotterdam Theatre Rotterdam, Netherlands