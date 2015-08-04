Paul Stanley spoofed in remix track

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley is the focus and title of the debut single by Hollywood duo Snaked.

Paul Stanley sees video game composer and guitarist Hugh Myrone and DJ Depressed Teenager mix electronic music with clips of the Kiss singer’s onstage banter.

They call their sound RDM – Rockstar Dance Music and the track is said to be “a lighters up ode to Kiss’ frontman which blends massive guitar riffs and feels-murking chords with huge drum patterns which soar underneath Stanley’s epic stage banter.”

And after hearing the song, Stanley said on Twitter: “Starting my day with this! Ha! What do you think?”

Stanley’s bandmate Gene Simmons is determined to make another Kiss album in 2016 despite the frontman’s misgivings. Simmons has written at least one track for the project, while guitarist Tommy Thayer said a studio return wasn’t “completely out of the question.”