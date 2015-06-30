Thayer hopeful over Kiss album

Tommy Thayer remains hopeful that Kiss will record a new album – even if Paul Stanley isn’t so sure.

Stanley said in May that he doesn’t think it’s necessary for the band to put out a follow-up to 2012’s Monster. However, his bandmate Gene Simmons said the following day that Kiss would issue their 21st album in 2016.

And guitarist Thayer seems to back Simmons’ assessment. He tells Mariskal Rock: “I hope so. But I can tell you that nothing’s planned. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t do one either. I know that you’ve heard different things from different people. And, hey, people can change their minds and have a different outlook next week or another month.

“If it is decided to do another record, suddenly we can be in the studio within a month. But there are no plans right now, but I wouldn’t say it’s completely out of the question.”

Kiss headlined this year’s Download festival and have a number of tour dates on the cards for this year.

KISS ON TOUR 2015

Jul 23: Highland San Manuel Indian Casino (acoustic show), CA

Oct 03: Perth Arena, Australia

Oct 06: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Oct 08: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Oct 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Oct 10: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

Oct 12: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia

Oct 13: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Oct 16: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand