Kiss album is on insists Simmons

Kiss will record their 21st album next year, says Gene Simmons – despite Paul Stanley’s suggestion that it might not happen.

Stanley recently told Classic Rock that he wasn’t certain a follow-up to 2012’s Monster would be made, and insisting: “We can move forward without new music. There are enough things going on in Kiss that right now it doesn’t feel utterly necessary to make a new album.”

But Simmons tells NU.nl: “It will happen when we have time. I have music in me that needs to come out. I recently wrote a song called Your Wish Is My Command. It feels like a Kiss song and it just needs to be released on a Kiss album.”

He states that all four band members are behind the plan, and adds that Stanley will once again play the role of producer. “I’m glad about that – I no longer have the energy to come to the studio every day,” says the bassist. “Paul doesn’t have so many other things in his life that demand attention, so he can concentrate fully on the project.”

Asked about timescale, Simmons replies: “First we have to finish a whole slew of shows. That will take at least until the end of this year.”

And the 65-year-old admits that, with the attention to detail that surrounds Kiss’ stage show, it’s unlikely they can continue into their 70s. “While Mick Jagger is performing at 71, I probably won’t succeed,” he says. “But as long as all the band members can prove we’re the best band in the world, Kiss persists.”

The band close this year’s Download festival at Donington next month. They appear in the latest edition of Classic Rock, on sale now and also featuring Rush, Faith No More, Scott Gorham, Muse, The Darkness, David Coverdale and much more.