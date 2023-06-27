Paul Rodgers announces first album of new and original material this century

Former Free and Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers has lifted the lid on Midnight Rose, his first album of new and original material since 1999's Electric. The album will be released on September 22 via the fabled Memphis label Sun Records, while a single, Livin' It Up, is out now.

"My new album Midnight Rose grew from sparks of ideas I had," says Rodgers. "The sparks developed into a raging fire when the band and everyone involved brought their absolute A game. I think it is my best album to date, I like it. I hope you do too."

Midnight Rose was recorded at two Canadian studios, Roper Recording in Coquitlam and The Warehouse in Vancouver, and produced by Bob Rock and Cynthia Rodgers, the singer's longterm partner, who also provided the cover art.

Rodgers' partnership with Sun Records – made famous as the label that brought Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and many more to national attention – was established when he signed a deal early last year with music publisher and management company Primary Wave, which owns the Sun Records catalogue.

“Paul Rodgers is a rock legend and we're proud to have him on the Sun Records label," says Dominic Pandiscia, Chief Strategy Officer of the Primary Wave/Sun Label Group. "His album, Midnight Rose, is a modern day classic that his established and new fans will love. We have heard one consistent comment throughout the record making process and it’s that Paul has never sounded better. I couldn’t agree more."

Album tracklist below.

Paul Rodgers: Midnight Rose tracklist

1. Coming Home

2. Photo Shooter

3. Midnight Rose

4. Living It Up

5. Dance in the Sun

6. Take Love

7. Highway Robber

8. Melting