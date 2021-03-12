Paul McCartney's McCartney III album has only just come out, but it's already been "reimagined"

Paul McCartney has announced the release of McCartney III Imagined, mere months after the original McCartney III was released.

While McCartney III – a sequel of sorts to 1970’s McCartney and 1980’s McCartney II – was a solo production, McCartney III Imagined opens things up to the wider music world, allowing various outsiders to re-work the material in their own style.

Artists contributing to the experiment include Queens Of The Stone Age man Josh Homme, Beck, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Damon Albarn and 3D from Massive Attack, while the digital version of the release features a remix of Long Tailed Winter Bird by actor and DJ Idris Elba.

Like his previous two self-titled albums – McCartney was recorded at the singer's home in North London as the Beatles were separating, and McCartney II at his Scottish farm after Wings broke up – McCartney III was recorded in his home studio and written, produced and performed entirely by the former Beatles bassist.

“I was living lockdown life on my farm with my family and I would go to my studio every day," said McCartney. "I had to do a little bit of work on some film music and that turned into the opening track and then when it was done I thought what will I do next?

"I had some stuff I’d worked on over the years but sometimes time would run out and it would be left half-finished so I started thinking about what I had. Each day I’d start recording with the instrument I wrote the song on and then gradually layer it all up, it was a lot of fun.

"It was about making music for yourself rather than making music that has to do a job. So, I just did stuff I fancied doing. I had no idea this would end up as an album."

The first fruit of McCartney III Imagined has already dropped from the tree: a cover of The Kiss of Venus by upcoming US singer/rapper/songwriter Dominic Fike.

McCartney III Imagined will be released on digital platforms on April 16, while physical formats follow on July 23.

McCartney III Imagined tracklist

1. Find My Way (feat. Beck)

2. The Kiss of Venus (Dominic Fike)

3. Pretty Boys (feat. Khruangbin)

4. Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

5. Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix)

6. Seize The Day (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

7. Slidin’ (EOB Remix)

8. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix)

9. Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme)

10. When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11. Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix)

12. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix)*