Paul McCartney gives Beatles song live debut

Paul McCartney, whose Out There tour reaches the UK at the end of May, performed at the famed Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo last night, marking 49 years since the Beatles became the first rock group to play the venue in June and July 1966. The original shows were marred by right-wing protests, after Prime Minister Eisaku Sato declared that the venue, normally the home of martial arts events, was unsuitable for Western music.

“It was sensational and quite emotional remembering the first time and then experiencing this fantastic audience tonight,’ says McCartney of his return to the venue. “It was thrilling for us and we think it was probably the best show we did in Japan and it was great to be doing the Budokan 49 years later. It was crazy. We loved it. There was a lot of controversy at the time but I now know that it is a regular venue for a lot of people. But for me it has a very special place in my memory.”

Included in the set was Another Girl, taken from Help, a song never performed live by The Beatles or McCartney before. Paperback Writer and Yesterday were the only songs from last night’s show also performed at the 1966 shows. The full set-list is below.

Paul McCartney plays The O2 Arena on May 23 and 24. Tickets are still available for the second date.

All images: MPL/MJ Kim/Getty Images

Full setlist

Can’t Buy Me Love Save Us All My Loving One After 909 Let Me Roll It Paperback Writer My Valentine 1985 Maybe I’m Amazed I’ve Just Seen A Face Another Day Dance tonight We Can Work It Out And I love Her Blackbird New Lady Madonna Another Girl Got To Get You Into My Life Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite! Obla Di Obla Da Back In Yhe USSR Let It Be Live And Let Die Hey Jude Yesterday Birthday Golden slumbers