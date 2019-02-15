Paul McCartney announces the Egypt Station Traveller’s Edition box set

Paul McCartney has announced an expanded edition of his latest studio album Egypt Station.

Macca launched the original record in September last year via Capitol Records and it was his first since 2013’s New.

Now comes news of the Egypt Station Traveller’s Edition box set, which is limited to just 3000 copies and will arrive on May 10.

The Traveller’s Edition will include a concertina tri-fold 180g double disc pressing of the album, a heavyweight vinyl of Egypt Station II in “night scene” blue, which features the previously unreleased tracks Frank Sinatra’s Party, Sixty Second Street and an extended version of Who Cares.

Also included are four live cuts of Egypt Station tracks from Abbey Road Studios, The Cavern Club, LIPA and McCartney’s performance at Grand Central Station.

A CD of the album will also be in the box set, along with a limited edition blue cassette, high-definition audio files and a “rare performance footage hidden inside.”

And as if all that wasn’t enough, fans will also get artwork, a map, postcards, baggage tags, a first-class ticket, stickers, a travel journal featuring handwritten lyrics, lithographs, a 500-piece jigsaw, playing cards and a handwritten note from McCartney.

The entire package will be presented in a vintage style suitcase.

For more, visit McCartney’s official website.