Paul Gray widow sees lawsuit dismissed

A lawsuit filed by late Slipknot bassist Paul Gray's wife against his doctor has been dismissed.

According to the Des Moines Register, Polk County District Judge Dennis Stovall ruled that Brenna Gray waited too long before filing the lawsuit against Dr Daniel Baldi.

Gray, who was 38, died after overdosing on drugs in an Iowa hotel on July 22, 2010. Brenna Gray filed her suit in February of this year, but Judge Stovall ruled that such lawsuits should be filed within two years.

Brenna Gray’s lawyer, Bruce Stoltze, had argued that the two year deadline shouldn’t have started until she had reason to believe Baldi caused her husband’s death.

During the doctor’s criminal trial, Brenna Gray testified about Paul’s long history of drug abuse. She blamed Baldi for allegedly failing to help her husband overcome his addictions, including to the anti-anxiety drug Xanax.

Defence lawyer Guy Cook argued successfully that no drugs Baldi had prescribed were in Gray’s system when he died. Epert witnesses said heart disease likely contributed to Gray’s death and said that Gray apparently overdosed on heroin.

Brenna Gray also said she asked the band for help in dealing with Gray’s addiction, telling the court: “One was playing golf two minutes away from our house but couldn’t come. Nobody else cared, nobody was involved. They told me it was my problem.”