Slipknot wouldn’t help Paul Gray says widow

The widow of tragic Slipknot bassist Paul Gray has claimed his bandmates refused her pleas to help him just days before he died.

Gray’s body was found in a hotel room in 2010 after he lost his battle against drug addiction. The band have still not fully recovered from the derailment, and only recently started work on their first album since the co-founder’s death.

Brenna Gray, testifying at the trial of her late husband’s doctor, recounted her memories of the days leading up to the tragedy. She told Polk County District Court in Iowa: “I was about three months pregnant. The last month of his life something wasn’t right. I wasn’t sure – he was apparently testing negative at his doctor’s appointments.

“I found a needle floating in a toilet a week before he died. I found a bag of needles the Saturday we staged an intervention.”

Brenna said the intervention involved her family but no members of Slipknot, although she’d advised the band’s manager of Gray’s situation. She later asked the musicians directly for help.

She said: “One was playing golf two minutes away from our house but couldn’t come. Nobody else cared, nobody was involved. They told me it was my problem.”

Dr Daniel Baldi is accused of nine counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the prescription of strong drugs, including that of Gray. If convicted he could face up to 18 years in jail.

Source: Des Moines Register