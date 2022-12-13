Paul Draper has interim order imposed over alleged stalking of The Anchoress

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Former Mansun Paul Draper singer denies allegations as Surrey Police launch case with "116 pages of evidence"

Paul Draper
(Image credit: Tina Korhonen)

Former Mansun singer Paul Draper has had an interim stalking protection order imposed for alleged stalking of both The Anchoress, aka Catherine Anne Davies, and her manager Sean Adams.

As reported in both The Guardian and the Daily Mail, Draper denies the allegations, which includes the sending of “abusive and sexually orientated” messages to the pair.

Speaking on behalf of Surrey police, barrister Kris Berlevy said that Draper has allegedly led a “sustained campaign… of emails, social media messages and the like against [Davies]”.

Berlevy stated that the messages are “extensive and regular”. He told the court that police believed Draper had “carried out acts associated with stalking, and poses a risk”, a claim they said is supported by 116 pages of evidence. 

Draper has denied the allegations, claiming a “significant background” to any contact he had made. The Daily Mail has reported that he was in a relationship with Davies between 2017 and 2018.

The case will be heard on March 2023, which means Draper will be allowed to fulfil current touring obligations. However the singer is "prohibited from contacting Davies or Adams, or her family members, by any means, including 'inciting another person to do so' or publishing material which refers to them.

"He is forbidden from signing up to websites or subscriptions in Davies’ name, and from visiting her family home or the house she shares with her partner. Breaking the order could lead to imprisonment."

Draper sang on The Anchoress' 2016 debut album Confessions Of A Romance Novelist and the pair then worked on his 2017 solo album Spooky Action, relaunching his career as a solo artist,

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.