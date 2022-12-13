Paul Draper has interim order imposed over alleged stalking of The Anchoress

Former Mansun singer Paul Draper has had an interim stalking protection order imposed for alleged stalking of both The Anchoress, aka Catherine Anne Davies, and her manager Sean Adams.

As reported in both The Guardian and the Daily Mail, Draper denies the allegations, which includes the sending of “abusive and sexually orientated” messages to the pair.

Speaking on behalf of Surrey police, barrister Kris Berlevy said that Draper has allegedly led a “sustained campaign… of emails, social media messages and the like against [Davies]”.

Berlevy stated that the messages are “extensive and regular”. He told the court that police believed Draper had “carried out acts associated with stalking, and poses a risk”, a claim they said is supported by 116 pages of evidence.

Draper has denied the allegations, claiming a “significant background” to any contact he had made. The Daily Mail has reported that he was in a relationship with Davies between 2017 and 2018.

The case will be heard on March 2023, which means Draper will be allowed to fulfil current touring obligations. However the singer is "prohibited from contacting Davies or Adams, or her family members, by any means, including 'inciting another person to do so' or publishing material which refers to them.

"He is forbidden from signing up to websites or subscriptions in Davies’ name, and from visiting her family home or the house she shares with her partner. Breaking the order could lead to imprisonment."

Draper sang on The Anchoress' 2016 debut album Confessions Of A Romance Novelist and the pair then worked on his 2017 solo album Spooky Action, relaunching his career as a solo artist,