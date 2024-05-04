Pattern-Seeking Animals sign new record deal with GEP

US prog rockers Pattern-Seeking Animals have announced they have signed a brand new record deal with IQ's label GEP.

The quartet, who feature Spock's Beard members Ted Leonard and Dave Meros, John Boegehold and former Spock's drummer Jimmy Keegan, had been signed with Spock's record label InsideOut Music with whom they released four albums, Pattern-Seeking Animals (2019), Prehensile Tales (2020), Only Passing Through (2022) and Spooky Action at a Distance (2023).

“We're all quite happy to sign with GEP for our next and future albums," says Boegehold. "No doubt it'll be a great relationship."

Pattern-Seeking Anjmals are currently working on their as-yet-untitled fifth album which is due for release later this year.

