Parmenter details All Our Yesterdays

Discipline mainman Matthew Parmenter will release his third solo album next month, it’s been confirmed.

All Our Yesterdays is the follow-up to 2008’s Horror Express and it’ll launch on March 11 via Bad Elephant Music.

The album is described as a “stunning piece of work, best experienced as a single, all-encompassing musical odyssey. Each track can be taken on its own individual merit but the full, immersive effect is most evident when they’re all heard in succession.”

Drummer Paul Dzendzel plays on four of the record’s tracks, while Parmenter sings and plays all other instruments across the album.

All Our Yesterdays was mixed by Terry Brown and mastered by Peter Moore. It’s available for pre-order.

Matthew Parmenter All Our Yesterdays tracklist