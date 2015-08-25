Parkway Drive issue Crushed promo

Parkway Drive have released a video for their track Crushed.

It’s taken from the Australian metal outfit’s upcoming fifth album Ire, to be released on September 25 via Epitaph.

Vocalist Winston McCall says: “This is the album for us. Every single step of the way, whenever there was gamble to take, we took the biggest one we could. If this isn’t the album that can go further than anything we thought was possible with this band and this type of music, that’s fine, but we can’t go back from this as far as we’re concerned.”

Pre-orders for Ire are being taken at the band’s website. Parkway Drive have a run of worldwide tour dates lined up in support of the album, including four UK show in February 2016.

IRE TRACKLIST