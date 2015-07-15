Parkway Drive return to Europe

Parkway Drive have announced a European tour early next year, in support of upcoming album Ire.

The run of shows includes some of the biggest venues the Australians will have played on the continent to date.

Epitaph Records say: “Parkway Drive have tapped deep into their reserves of talent and creativity, and have taken their craft as musicians and songwriters to another level.

“Ire is clearly something brave and new. They are a band that will continue to challenge themselves – and in doing so they will again redefine what has been thought possible for a metal band from Australia.”

The follow-up to 2012’s Atlas is released on September 25 and it’s available for pre-order now. Tour tickets go on sale at 11am on July 17 (Friday).

Jan 22: Wurzburg Posthalle, Germany

Jan 23: Munchen Zenith, Germany

Jan 24: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Jan 26: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Jan 27: Stockholm Arenanm Swedeb

Jan 28 Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Jan 29: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Jan 30: Koln Palladium, Germany

Jan 31: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Feb 01: Wien Gasometer, Austria

Feb 02: Budapest Barba Negra , Hungary

Feb 03: Zagreb Tvornica, Croatia

Feb 04: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Feb 05: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Feb 06: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Feb 07: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Feb 08: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Feb 09: Madrid Sala San Miguel, Spain

Feb 11: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Feb 12: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Feb 13: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Feb 14: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Feb 15: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Feb 16: Brussels AB, Belgium

Feb 17: Tilburg 013, Netherlands