Parkway Drive return to Europe

Parkway Drive have announced a European tour early next year, in support of upcoming album Ire.
The run of shows includes some of the biggest venues the Australians will have played on the continent to date.
Epitaph Records say: “Parkway Drive have tapped deep into their reserves of talent and creativity, and have taken their craft as musicians and songwriters to another level.
“Ire is clearly something brave and new. They are a band that will continue to challenge themselves – and in doing so they will again redefine what has been thought possible for a metal band from Australia.”
The follow-up to 2012’s Atlas is released on September 25 and it’s available for pre-order now. Tour tickets go on sale at 11am on July 17 (Friday).
European and UK dates
Jan 22: Wurzburg Posthalle, Germany
Jan 23: Munchen Zenith, Germany
Jan 24: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Jan 26: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Jan 27: Stockholm Arenanm Swedeb
Jan 28 Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Jan 29: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Jan 30: Koln Palladium, Germany
Jan 31: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Feb 01: Wien Gasometer, Austria
Feb 02: Budapest Barba Negra , Hungary
Feb 03: Zagreb Tvornica, Croatia
Feb 04: Milan Fabrique, Italy
Feb 05: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Feb 06: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Feb 07: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Feb 08: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain
Feb 09: Madrid Sala San Miguel, Spain
Feb 11: Paris Le Bataclan, France
Feb 12: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK
Feb 13: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Feb 14: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Feb 15: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Feb 16: Brussels AB, Belgium
Feb 17: Tilburg 013, Netherlands