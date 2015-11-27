Paris venues seek Government aid

The union representing live venues across Paris have asked the French government for further financial aid to keep the industry afloat.

Prodiss, the National Union Of Producers, Distributors And Theatres, report that ticket sales have slumped by 80% in the city compared to the same period in 2014 due to the terror attacks on November 13 which left 130 people dead.

They’re now seeking €50 million in emergency aid to stop many venues from going under. And while France’s culture minister Fleur Pellerin has previously set aside €4m to help the industry, the union insist it’s not enough.

They say in a statement: “The implementation of this emergency fund is essential. Our 340 companies are composed mainly of small structures, having virtually no assets, and are extremely fragile.

“The mattress to absorb a crisis does not exist. That is why it’s necessary to reassure the profession by increasing the amount and define the scope of this emergency fund. This amount will cover the additional resources deployed to secure facilities, but also to deal with the decline of ticket sales as observed on this first week.”

Prodiss have also called on the industry to donate €1 for every ticket sold in December to a fund benefitting survivors, families and those affected by the Paris attacks.

Meanwhile, Rock To The Rescue – a non-profit organisation founded by Styx and REO Speedwagon – is to donate $25,000 to The Sweet Stuff Foundation.

The charity was set up in 2013 by Eagles Of Death Metal co-founder Josh Homme, along with members of Jimmy Eat World and Paramore to give assistance to those in the music business struggling with illness and disability. All money raised until December 31 will be given to surviving family members of the attacks.

Styx mainman Tommy Shaw says: “We feel terribly saddened and outraged by these attacks. We hope that our contribution will help ease some of the pain and some of the expenses of what this means to the families as they go through the process of grieving.

“Josh and the band lost a crew member and employees of their record label during the terrorist attacks. This hits home for us because we’re also on the same label, and we deeply love our employees and our crew.”