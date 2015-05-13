Paradise Lost announce UK tour

Paradise Lost have announced a four-date UK tour for later this year.
The shows have been set up to support their 14th album The Plague Within which will be released on June 1 via Century Media. It’s now available to pre-order.
Tickets go on sale from May 15 (Friday) via Kililive and SeeTickets.
In addition, the band have issued a promo of album track Beneath Broken Earth.
Guitarist Greg Mackintosh recently described the follow-up to 2012’s Tragic Idol as a “marmite album.”
He said: “Sometimes it’s nice to do albums that are expected, in a way. But for a career like ours, it’s important to do certain records and songs where you try something else.”
The band report that further dates will be added in due course.
Tour dates
Sep 30: Manchester Academy 2
Oct 01: Glasgow Garage
Oct 03: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall
Oct 04: London Koko
The Plague Within tracklist
- No Hope In Sight 2. Terminal 3. An Eternity Of Lies 4. Punishment Through Time 5. Beneath Broken Earth 6. Sacrifice The Flame 7. Victim Of The Past 8. Flesh From Bone 9. Cry Out 10. Return To The Sun 11. Victim Of The Past