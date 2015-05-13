Paradise Lost announce UK tour

Paradise Lost have announced a four-date UK tour for later this year.

The shows have been set up to support their 14th album The Plague Within which will be released on June 1 via Century Media. It’s now available to pre-order.

Tickets go on sale from May 15 (Friday) via Kililive and SeeTickets.

In addition, the band have issued a promo of album track Beneath Broken Earth.

Guitarist Greg Mackintosh recently described the follow-up to 2012’s Tragic Idol as a “marmite album.”

He said: “Sometimes it’s nice to do albums that are expected, in a way. But for a career like ours, it’s important to do certain records and songs where you try something else.”

The band report that further dates will be added in due course.

Sep 30: Manchester Academy 2

Oct 01: Glasgow Garage

Oct 03: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Oct 04: London Koko

The Plague Within tracklist