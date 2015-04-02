Paradise Lost’s Plague is ‘marmite album’

Paradise Lost guitarist Greg Mackintosh has described 14th release The Plague Within as a “marmite album.”

The follow-up to 2012’s Tragic Idol will be released on June 1 via Century Media – and it sees the Yorkshire outfit once again pushing musical boundaries.

Mackintosh tells Total Guitar: “Sometimes it’s nice to do albums that are expected, in a way. But for a career like ours it’s important to do certain records and songs where you try something else.”

The band aimed to “blur lines” between harmonies and rhythms during recording sessions, with the aim of achieving a more blended sound.

The guitarist says: “It was an interesting way of working that we hadn’t done before – more constructive.”

The Plague Within features the tracks Flesh From Bone and Beneath Broken Earth, which he describes respectively as their fastest and slowest songs ever.

“As it came together the death metal elements became more prevalent – but it’s got a good ebb and flow to it.”

Mackintosh adds: “We want it to sound like no one else in metal. Whether we’ve achieved that, I have no idea until everyone hears it.”